Unbeaten and No. 5 LSU Facing Off with Traditional Power Stanford, Reed Darcey Talks Mulkey’s Tigers

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – December 4, 2024 | Kim Mulkey’s No. 5 LSU Tigers are undefeated and also very different from previous years. Mulkey, according to Reed Darcey of the theAdvocate.com likes this year’s team’s balance, transition play, and tenacious approach to its defense. Despite losing top rebounder Angel Reese, LSU is still rebounding very well so far, another fact Darcey says Mulkey is really pleased with. At 9-0, LSU’s started strong, unlike last year when they struggled early. Mulkey is pleased with their progress, but LSU still has a lot of work to do if it is going to be a Final Four team and contend for the national championship in 2025. LSU faces Stanford in the ACC SCC Challenge on Thursday night in the PMAC, a team that’s rebuilding after losing talent and their head coach from last year. LSU is likely the favorite, but Stanford can still challenge them, Darcey says. This year’s LSU team has less drama than last year, when locker room issues affected their season. Mulkey is enjoying the calm atmosphere, which has allowed them to focus on basketball, Darcey says.