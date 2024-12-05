Unbeaten and No. 5 LSU Facing Off with Traditional Power Stanford, Reed Darcey Talks Mulkey’s Tigers

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – December 4, 2024 | Kim Mulkey’s No. 5 LSU Tigers are undefeated and also very different from previous years. Mulkey, according to Reed Darcey of the theAdvocate.com likes this year’s team’s balance, transition play, and tenacious approach to its defense. Despite losing top rebounder Angel Reese, LSU is still rebounding very well so far, another fact Darcey says Mulkey is really pleased with. At 9-0, LSU’s started strong, unlike last year when they struggled early. Mulkey is pleased with their progress, but LSU still has a lot of work to do if it is going to be a Final Four team and contend for the national championship in 2025. LSU faces Stanford in the ACC SCC Challenge on Thursday night in the PMAC, a team that’s rebuilding after losing talent and their head coach from last year. LSU is likely the favorite, but Stanford can still challenge them, Darcey says. This year’s LSU team has less drama than last year, when locker room issues affected their season. Mulkey is enjoying the calm atmosphere, which has allowed them to focus on basketball, Darcey says.
Related Articles
WHEW! LSU Overcomes Second Quarter Woes, Beats Back Murray State
In a nail-biting game, LSU narrowly escaped an upset by Murray State with a final score of 74-60. The Tigers started off strong, leading by 11 in the first quarter, but the Racers quickly caught […]
Kim Mulkey’s transfers help LSU women’s basketball to top-10 spot in post-spring rankings
Despite losing key players like Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, LSU women’s basketball still ranks in the top-10 of On3’s post-spring Women’s Basketball Top 25 rankings. Kim Mulkey’s squad comes in at No. 7 […]
Mulkey’s tinkering with backcourt against Florida saw Van Lith playing No. 2 with Poa at point and it paid dividends
When Hailey Van Lith transferred to LSU, expectations were through the roof. She had just come off a season where she averaged 19.7 points per game, had four straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament […]
Be the first to comment