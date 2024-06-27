Three more LSU athletes qualify for the Paris Olympics

LSU swimming and diving had three more Tigers qualify for the Olympics this week.

Former LSU swimmer and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Brooks Curry, current diver Helle Tuxen of Norway and current swimmer Sabrina Lyn of Jamaica all qualified for the Paris Olympics.

They join current men’s swimmers Jere Hribar of Croatia, Jovan Lekic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and former NCAA champion Maggie Mac Neil of Canada.

Curry will compete for the U.S. men’s 4×200 freestyle relay squad. He won gold at the Tokyo games as a member of the U.S. men’s 4×100 freestyle relay team and was a two-time NCAA champion at LSU.

Tuxen will compete on the 3-meter springboard and Lyn will compete in the 50 freestyle. Hribar will compete in the men’s 50 free and Lekic will compete in the men’s 400 free. Mac Neil will swim in the 100-meter butterfly and will also compete for Canada in the 4×100 medley relay.