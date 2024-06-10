Steven ‘Monster’ Milam named first-team freshman All-American

LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Monday was named to the 2024 First-Team Freshman All-America squad by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., enjoyed a tremendous rookie season at LSU, batting .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.

He earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Milam hit two walk-off home runs within one week, as his decisive dingers lifted the Tigers to wins over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal and over Wofford in the NCAA Regional opening game.

Milam last week was invited to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET.

USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team – inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster – following Training Camp on June 29.

The International Friendship Series roster will then take on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster will take on select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate.

The schedule will culminate with a Fourth of July matchup between the two U.S. Collegiate National Team rosters on July 4 in Fayetteville, N.C.