See what LSU football players signed undrafted free agent deals after the 2024 NFL Draft

LSU football had six players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Tigers have also had several players sign NFL deals as undrafted free agents after the draft.

Edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo signed a deal with the New York Giants where he’ll meet up with former LSU teammate Malik Nabers. Oghoufo transferred to LSU and appeared in 13 games last season for the Tigers. He recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season.

Linebacker Omar Speights signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Speights transferred to LSU after spending four seasons at Oregon State. He recorded 69 tackles last season including a season-high 12 in the win over Florida.

Safety Andre Sam signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He transferred to LSU from Marshall and quickly stepped into a starting role. He started all 13 games and finished third on the team with 85 tackles and tied for first with three interceptions. He was named the LSU Defensive Player of the Year for his performance.

Running back Noah Cain signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after spending the last two seasons in Baton Rouge. He transferred to LSU from Penn State and rushed for 509 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two years as a Tiger. He’ll join former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati.

Center Charles Turner III was signed by the New England Patriots. Turner was a two-year starter for LSU and appeared in 40 games in his career with 26 starts.