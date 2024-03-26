Nickel’s Notebook from LSU football Spring Practice – March 26 2024

LSU football and head coach Brain Kelly returned to the practice field today as the spring game continues to creep closer.

Here are some observations and notes from the practice session:

Garrett Nussmeier continues to run the offense as the No. 1 quarterback. Josh Williams worked as the first-team offenses running back and Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson worked as the starting wide receivers.

Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas took most of the second-team wide receiver reps. Shelton Sampson and Khai Prean have also taken some reps for the second-team offense during spring practices.

The battle for the No. 2 quarterback position continued to heat up. AJ Swann took second-team reps on Tuesday, but he has rotated with Rickie Collins during the spring practices open to the media. Early-enrollee Colin Hurley seems to be behind Collins and Swann in the pecking order.

Will Campbell, Garrett Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier and Emery Jones took first-team reps on the offensive line on Tuesday. Tyree Adams is the leading guy for the backup tackle role. When Jones missed practice last week Adams stepped in and took his spot with the first-team offense.

Bradyn Swinson, Jacobian Guillory, Jalen Lee and Sai’vion Jones took reps with the first-team defensive line. Defensive tackle depth remains a concern for LSU and Bo Davis will work hard to address the positon.

Kimo Makane’ole is a former offensive lineman that switched over to defensive tackle to help with the depth issues.

“This new defensive staff, they’ve been helping me a lot,” Makane’ole said. “Especially coach Bo Davis helping me with techniques and getting me to know this new position I have. He’s been teaching me a lot and he’s kind of been like a second father to me.”

Makane’ole said that he has been working on his conditioning and his technique to help him adjust to the new role.

“I learned that you always need to run a lot,” Makane’ole said. “Lot of conditioning, but overall, it’s mostly about mental for me. Getting to know the defensive side of the ball. For me, I’d say I like defense because it’s less thinking compared to offense.”

Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III continue to take reps as the starting linebackers for LSU. White and West Weeks also have been taking significant reps all spring with the second-team defense.

Ashton Stamps and Javein Toviano remain entrenched as the starting corners like they have been all spring. The two corners have worked together each day of spring practice.

“One thing I’m kind of looking forward to build off of last season is being competitive,” Toviano said. “Showing I can really go out there and compete and go with the best of the best.”

Jyarie Brown, PJ Woodland and Jeremiah Hughes have been in a battle for the second-team corner position.

Jardin Gilbert has taken the first-team safety reps with Major Burns continuing to work at the STAR and Sage Ryan putting in work at the nickel.