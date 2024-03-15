MLB Spring Breakout Features Nine Former LSU Players Including Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews

The MLB’s Spring Breakout event features nine former LSU baseball players, including top picks Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.

The Spring Breakout is a four-day event where top prospects play each other. Sixteen exhibition contests are scheduled from March 14 to March 16 with the best players from Minor League Baseball. Teams are made up of each MLB organizations top prospects to give fans a look at baseball’s upcoming talents.

Skenes, Crews, Ty Floyd, Tre Morgan, Jacob Berry, Paul Gervase, Jaden Hill, Cole Henry and AJ Labas will all play in the Spring breakout.

Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, made an appearance on Thursday for the Pirates. He struck out two batters, including MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday, in one inning of work. Skenes threw three pitches over 100 MPH in the six-pitch at bat against Holliday.

Crews will take the field for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets today. Floyd and Morgan are the final two LSU players from the 2023 national championship winning team that will be at the Spring Breakout event. Floyd was drafted by the Reds in the first round of last year’s draft. Morgan was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Former LSU third baseman Berry will play for the Miami Marlins. He transferred to LSU from Arizona and had 15 homers and 48 RBI for the Tigers in 2022. Berry has made it up to AA for the Marlins.

Gervase will play for the New York Mets. He was drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He has three appearances for the Mets this spring with an ERA of 5.40. He posted a 1.85 ERA through 39.0 innings pitched in 2022 as LSU’s closer.

Hill was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has a 9.00 ERA in one inning of work this spring. He started seven games for LSU in 2021 and posted a 6.67 ERA.

Henry was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. He has an 0-1 record this spring with a 7.71 ERA. He posted a 2-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings for LSU in the shortened 2020 season. Labas signed with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2021and has two appearances this spring. He hasn’t allowed a run in his 1.1 innings pitched. He was the most recent LSU pitcher to throw a complete game until Skenes threw one in the Tigers’ regional win over Tulane.