Matt McMahon continues to bolster guard position, secures another transfer for LSU basketball

Matt McMahon has landed his second transfer in the cycle after securing a commitment from former UT-Martin point guard Jordan Sears.

Sears will join LSU after spending his first two seasons at Gardener-Webb and his last two seasons at UT-Martin. He’s made First Team All-OVC each of the past two season and led the Skyhawks in scoring last season.

Sears is a prolific shooter who averaged 21.6 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field, 43.2% from three and 83.9% from the free throw line. He attempted 5.5 threes per game last season and provided 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Last season, Tyrell Ward was the only player at LSU to attempt more than four threes per game and shoot over 40%. Ward tied for the team lead in three-pointers made with Jordan Wright with both players making 52 last season. Sears made 76 threes last season at UT-Martin.

He started all 32 games for UT-Martin last season and helped lead the team to a 21-11 record. He recorded six 30-point games including a career-high 37 points against Lindenwood in February. He ranked ninth in Division I scoring.

The level of competition in the SEC is higher than it is in the OVC, but there is precedent of players making the jump. Last season, Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference. Knecht’s points per game went up after the transfer and he was named SEC Player of the Year.

Sears visited campus on Wednesday and picked LSU over Alabama, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Arizona State and West Virginia.

He’s the second guard to transfer to LSU this spring behind former Kansas State guard Cam Carter. LSU now has the No. 6 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Sears and Carter will join four-star freshman Curtis Givens and returning player Mike Williams in the LSU backcourt next season. McMahon has bolstered the position after losing Trae Hannibal, Jordan Wright, Jalen Cook and Carlos Stewart this offseason.