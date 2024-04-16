Matt McMahon adds former LSU basketball player to his coaching staff

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has added a former LSU basketball player to his coaching staff.

The Tigers are hiring former Creighton assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams. Courtney-Williams played basketball at LSU from 2010-13 and has spent the last three years as an assistant for Creighton.

Before his time with the Bluejays, he spent three seasons at McNeese State and was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State.

Courtney-Williams is the second addition McMahon has made to his coaching staff in recent weeks after he hired Baton Rouge native Michael Chatman as the strength and condition coach for LSU.

McMahon has also seen a member of his coaching staff leave this offseason when former assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton left for Louisville.