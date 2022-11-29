LSU’s Angel Reese selected SEC Player of the Week

LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini, Bahamas last week.

This is the third consecutive week to begin the season the Tigers have had a player earn the league’s weekly honor.

Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.

Reese, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, has recorded a double-double in all seven of LSU’s games and averages 23.1 points and 15.2 rebounds, the nation’s top average.

“Angel Reese shows her ability every time we are on the floor,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She can do things as a post player that guards do – the euro-step, running the floor. She’s a rebounding machine.”