LSU’s 2024 recruiting class rockets up rankings after Matt McMahon adds top-50 prospect

LSU basketball and head coach Matt McMahon have been heavily recruiting four-star guard Vyctorius Miller, and it’s paid off. Miller committed to LSU last week after previously being committed to Oregon.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard is the No. 14 player at his position and No. 49 player overall in the class of 2024. Miller is the highest ranked recruit in LSU’s current class and joins two other top-100 players committed to the Tigers.

Miller played at Irvine Crean Lutheran in California and had originally signed with Oregon in November. He backed out of his Oregon commitment before committing to LSU.

Miller’s commitment has pushed the Tigers’ recruiting class up from No. 33 in the nation to No. 13, according to 247 sports. McMahon has built a class that ranks above other major schools like Michigan State, UConn, Marquette, Houston and Georgetown. It’s also a top five class in the SEC.

The Tigers also secured their first transfer for the upcoming season. Former Kansas State guard Cam Carter will be using his final year of college eligibility at LSU.

Carter is a Louisiana native who played an important role for Kansas State and its NIT bid. He averaged 14.6 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. He played his freshman season at Mississippi State where he made 27 appearances before moving to the Big 12.

Carter and Miller will be joining 2024 commits Robert Miller and Curtis Givens III. Givens is a top-10 point guard in the class of 2024 and Robert Miller is the No. 12 power forward. Givens is the No. 80 player overall and Robert Miller is the No. 67 player.

Givens played at Memphis University School before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida before his junior season. He finished his senior season averaging 4.0 point and 2.2 assists per game, but really showed what he can do on the EYBL circuit in the summer playing for Mokan Elite. He averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 24 games over the summer.

Robert Miller played at Pasadena Memorial High School. He averaged 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game his junior season.

“Rob has grown up loving LSU and he will take great pride in wearing the purple and gold,” McMahon said. “He is incredibly talented and possesses a unique skill set at 6-11. His versatility on the perimeter really stands out with his ability to handle the basketball and attack the basket off the dribble. He shoots it well from behind the 3-point arc as well. On the defensive side of the ball, Rob provides shot blocking and rim protection with his athleticism and 7-4 wingspan. He has a very high ceiling, and we cannot wait to coach him at LSU.”

The transfer portal doesn’t close until May 1, but so far Mwani Wilkinson is the only LSU player to enter the portal. McMahon will be looking to replace key players Jordan Wright, Will Baker and Trae Hannibal with the new additions this offseason.