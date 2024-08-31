LSU’s 2024 football season opener – final USC scouting report with Ryan Abraham

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for August 30, 2024 | The wait is over, and the 2024 college football season is finally here – this weekend, all eyes turn to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers face off against USC this Sunday at 6:30PM Central. For one last look before kickoff, on today’s episode we’re going to have a final scouting report on the Trojans, as Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau welcome Ryan Abraham, the owner and publisher of USCFootball.com, who has covered the Trojans for over 20 years. The Tiger Rag Radio crew pick his brain on the current state of USC football, to get a better idea of what fans can expect out of the season opener this Labor Day Weekend.

