LSU’s 2024 football season opener – final USC scouting report with Ryan Abraham

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for August 30, 2024 | The wait is over, and the 2024 college football season is finally here – this weekend, all eyes turn to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers face off against USC this Sunday at 6:30PM Central. For one last look before kickoff, on today’s episode we’re going to have a final scouting report on the Trojans, as Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau welcome Ryan Abraham, the owner and publisher of USCFootball.com, who has covered the Trojans for over 20 years. The Tiger Rag Radio crew pick his brain on the current state of USC football, to get a better idea of what fans can expect out of the season opener this Labor Day Weekend.
Related Articles
MSU’s grad transfer QB has best passing game in SEC history as Bulldogs end LSU’s 16-game winning streak
The storyline had an all-too-familiar ring to it. A once-proud program looking for help on offense secures the talent of a graduate transfer quarterback looking to make his mark in the Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State […]
Movin’ up: New LSU transfer LB Jabril Cox well-equipped for his transition to major college football
Jabril Cox’s competitive fire as a first-team All-American linebacker for North Dakota State’s three consecutive Division 1-AA (FCS) national championship teams isn’t difficult to understand. Especially when you learn the simple parental advice Cox received […]
LSU coach Brian Kelly on National Signing Day: Tigers land Louisiana’s No. 1 player (with full Video)
Brian Kelly and LSU secured the signing of the top player in the state of Louisiana, Dominick McKinley, and the No. 7 overall recruiting class on National Signing Day. LSU ended the 2024 cycle with […]
Be the first to comment