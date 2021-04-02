LSU track and field hosting six in-state schools in first meet of outdoor season

LSU’s track and field team will host the Battle on the Bayou Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium, the first of four home meets that the Tigers will host over the next five weeks.

The meet starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 3:35 p.m. with the 4×400 meter relay. The running events are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start with the women’s and men’s 4×100 meter relay.

LSU will host Northwestern State, UL Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Xavier University, and Southern University. LSU athletics will allow fans for the meet.

Fans are encouraged to keep their eyes Saturday on Tyler Terry (400 meters), Symone Mason (200 meters), Favour Ofili (200 meters), and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400 meter hurdles). Terry owns a personal best of 45.09 that he ran back in 2017 at the USA Track and Field Championships; the fastest 400 meter time he has run in an LSU uniform is 45.84 back in 2019.

Mason and Ofili will look to go sub 23 in the 200 meters; Mason enters with a PR of 23 flat in the event and Ofili’s outdoor PR in the event is a 23.24.

Burrell will make his collegiate debut in the 400 meter hurdles. He’s already turned heads with the 10th fastest time in LSU history in the 400 meters, a 45.42 that he ran last week at the Texas Relays.