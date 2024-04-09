LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon loses assistant coach to Louisville

LSU men’s basketball assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton is reportedly leaving LSU.

Hamilton is joining Louisville to work under the Cardinals new head coach Pat Kelsey after spending the last two season on Matt McMahon’s staff.

He joined LSU in March 2022 not long after McMahon was hired as the Tigers’ new head coach. He spent the four seasons prior to coming to LSU at Ole Miss where he worked primarily with guards under Kermit Davis.

Before that, he was an assistant at Middle Tennessee State for four years, again working under Davis. He also previously worked at Houston, Tulane, The Citadel and Tarleton State.

Hamilton was involved with coaching as well as scouting and recruiting at LSU. He helped bring seven four-star recruits to LSU during his time at the school.