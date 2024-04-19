LSU football to host two defensive lineman transfers, loses fifth player to transfer portal

Brian Kelly has two big name defensive lineman transfers coming to visit as LSU football tries to add depth at the defensive tackle position.

Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow Jr. and TCU’s Damonic Williams both have visits scheduled with LSU.

Williams has 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in two seasons with the Horned Frogs. He was an All Big-12 honorable mention for Defensive Lineman of the Year last year and will pay LSU a visit on April 30.

Barrow is a redshirt senior who has 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in his three seasons of football. He has also blocked two field goals and is the No. 1 defensive lineman available in the transfer portal.

Barrow will reportedly visit LSU on Sunday.

The Tigers will have to lose some players to add some though. LSU had 88 players on scholarship before the portal opened and will need to cut that number down to stay below the limit of 85 scholarship players. Safety Ryan Yaites has entered the transfer portal and will help LSU make room on its roster.

Yaites is the fifth Tiger to enter the portal and will join tight end Connor Gilbreath, wide receiver Khai Prean, cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. and edge rusher Jaxon Howard.

Yaites appeared in 13 games last season as a true freshman and primarily saw work on special teams and as a backup safety. He recorded 16 tackles and a pass breakup last season. LSU will return Major Burns and Sage Ryan and added Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert to its safety room. Incoming freshmen DaShawn McBryde and Joel Rogers have also joined the team to clog the safety depth chart even more.