LSU football misses out on its No. 1 defensive tackle target to Oklahoma

LSU football missed out on its biggest transfer portal target yesterday evening.

TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams announced his commitment to Oklahoma Thursday night on social media. LSU had hosted the defensive tackle on Monday to sway him to come to Baton Rouge, but his sights have reportedly been set on the Sooners since the beginning of the transfer process.

Williams was the No. 1 defensive tackle in the transfer portal and had Missouri and Texas after his signing.

LSU’s top defensive tackle target is now Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow. Barrow is also being recruited by Missouri and Miami. Barrow was the No. 2 defensive tackle in the portal behind Williams.

LSU hosted Barrow on a visit towards the end of April. The Hurricanes are the favorite to land Barrow though, according to On3’s expert predictions. Barrow is expected to make his announcement at some point today or this weekend.

If the Tigers miss on both Barrow and Williams, they’ll be desperate to find at least two more defensive tackles in the portal. Brian Kelly has said multiple times this offseason that the position is an area of concern and he would like to ideally add at least a couple more players there for depth.

Kelly and his staff will likely turn their attention to Kent State’s CJ West regardless of if they land Barrow. LSU extended an offer to West back in April, and he will likely be one of its top targets now that it has missed out on Williams.