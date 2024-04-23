LSU football loses former five-star running back to transfer portal

LSU’s already depleted running back room lost another player after John Emery Jr. entered the transfer portal.

Emery did not participate in the LSU spring game and was not listed on the Tigers’ roster during spring practices. He missed all the 2021 season due to academic reasons and struggled with injuries last season and finished with 121 yards and one touchdown.

Emery was a five-star running back coming out of Destrehan High School and the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2019. He never managed to establish himself as an every down back for LSU and finished his career with 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns on 213 carries over five seasons. He had just 23 carries last season before a torn ACL ended it.

Emery is the second LSU running back to enter the portal after Noah Cain entered back in January. LSU only had two scholarship backs, Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson, on its roster for spring football.

Emery is the eighth player overall to enter the portal for LSU this spring.