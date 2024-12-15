LSU Football Continues To Own The Portal; Tigers Sign QB From Mississippi State

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

That’s a high five for LSU and coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers have wrapped up their fifth addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal in just three days. On Sunday, Mississippi State freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren said on Instagram that he will be transferring to LSU.

Van Buren started eight games last season for the Bulldogs and completed 140 of 256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Van Buren (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and was the No. 15 prep quarterback in the nation last year by 247sports.com.

LSU previously netted four starters this weekend out of the portal – Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp, Florida cornerback Ja-Keem Jackson, Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler and Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown.