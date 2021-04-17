LSU folds in last inning, loses 4-2 to South Carolina in first game of Saturday’s doubleheader

Three outs from a 2-0 victory in game two to win its SEC series over South Carolina, LSU’s pitching imploded Saturday in the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader in Alex Box Stadium.

USC second baseman Braylen Wimmer and center fielder Brady Allen each delivered a two-run double off LSU closer Devin Fontenot in the top of the seventh as the Gamecocks rallied for a crushing 4-2 victory.

LSU (21-13, 4-10 SEC West) managed just four hits off three South Carolina (23-9, 9-4 SEC East) pitchers.

Two of the hits came in the first and second innings when Tigers scored a run in the first on Cade Doughty’s RBI double and a run in the second on second baseman Zach Arnold’s RBI sacrifice fly.

LSU left runners on second and third in the second inning. The Tigers never had a runner reach third base for the remainder of the game off South Carolina starter Brannon Jordan and relievers Andrew Peters.

LSU starter A.J. Labas gave up five hits in 6.1 innings, but two of them were singles that started South Carolina’s four-run seventh inning. He was charged with giving up two runs when Marceaux allowed Wimmer two-RBI game-tying double.