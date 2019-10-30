LSU Board of Supervisors OK’s eight coaching contracts

New LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis had his contract approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday during their monthly meeting. PHOTO by Shea Dixon, 247Sports

The LSU Board of Supervisors rubberstamped Friday new contracts or extensions for four Tigers’ head coaches and four assistants covering five sports.

Here’s what the board did:

Football: Offensive line coach Brad Davis, who was hired in early June within days of replacing James Cregg who was fired, had his three-year $2.49 million contract approved. He’ll make $810,000 in his first year, $830,000 in his second year, and $850,000 in his final year through March 31, 2024. Davis made $650,000 at Arkansas last year. He became the third-highest paid assistant coach on LSU’s staff behind defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Baseball: Approved contracts for new head coach Jay Johnson, pitching coach Jason Kelly and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald.

Johnson has a five-year with starting salary of $1.2 million in the first season with annual raises of $50,000 until his contracts ends in 2026. Fitzgerald and Kelly each have three-year contracts with annual salaries of $300,000.

Women’s basketball: New head coach Kim Mulkey’s eight-year contract has a starting salary of $2.5 million the first year with annual raises that put her at $3.3 million when her contracts end in 2029.

Mulkey will make about $2.5 million in the first year of her deal at LSU. Her salary will then increase incrementally until it reaches about $3.3 million at the end of her eight-year contract in 2029.

Also, women’s basketball associate head coach Sytia Messer had her contract approved. Details were not available.

Softball: Head coach Beth Torina signed a four-year extension through 2026, immediately raising her salary from $410,000 last season to $430,000 through 2024, then maxing out at $455,000 in the final two years of the contract, She also maintains a program longevity clause that pays her $50,000 every year she remains the head coach

Women’s golf: Fourth-year head coach Garrett Runion received a one-year extension through the 2024 season. He immediately received a $40,000 raise to $185,000 per year. His base salary is set to increase by $10,000 increments over the final two years of his deal.

