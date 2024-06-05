Kim Mulkey is reportedly hosting the No. 1 recruit in the nation on an unofficial visit

Kim Mulkey is set to host the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 today on an unofficial visit, according to multiple reports.

Aaliyah Chavez, a 5-foot-9 point guard, is visiting Baton Rouge from Lubbock, Texas. Mulkey and her staff have already paid multiple visits to watch Chavez play in person and are looking to compete with nine other schools for her signature.

She’s teammates with Bella Hines, LSU’s only commitment in the class of 2025. Chavez averaged 38.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 steals per game during her junior season and is averaging over 31 points per game for her career.

Chavez released her top 10 schools in May and LSU made the list along with Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, and USC.

Mulkey previously landed the No. 1 class in 2023, but her 2024 class didn’t go as well. She missed out on several top recruits and signed just one player in the most recent class.