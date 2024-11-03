Kim Mulkey Is On A Recruiting Roll

LSU women’s basketball is poised for a bright future under Coach Kim Mulkey as she continues to bolster her team.

Ranked No. 7 in the country heading into the 2024 season, the Tigers have already secured two five-star recruits for 2025, setting them up for even more success down the line.

But Mulkey isn’t done yet.

Just this past Sunday, the team landed another top recruit with the commitment of five-star guard/forward ZaKiyah Johnson.

The Kentucky native is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the country and was highly sought after by in-state powerhouses Kentucky and Louisville.

Ultimately, Johnson chose LSU for a change of scenery and a desire to take on a bigger role.

Despite joining a roster filled with talented players, Johnson has the potential to make an immediate impact with her scoring prowess from both inside and outside the arc.

With Johnson’s commitment, LSU now boasts three blue chip recruits for 2025, including Isabella Hines (No. 30) and Divine Bourrage (No. 12), both with recruiting grades of at least 96.

The Tigers will tip off their season Monday night against Eastern Kentucky, and fans can tune in to SEC Network+ to catch all the action.