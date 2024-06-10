Fourth LSU pitcher enters transfer portal

LSU left-handed pitcher Nick Bronzini has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the fourth Tigers pitcher to do so since the end of the season.

Bronzini spent two seasons with the Tigers, taking a redshirt in 2023 before making relatively minimal contributions during the 2024 campaign. He played in six games.

During those six appearances, Bronzini posted a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings of action, giving up three earned runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked four.

Officially in the transfer portal from LSU



3 years of eligibility left



6’4

250



FB 89-92

SL 79-82

CH 82-85 pic.twitter.com/rj7iLJ78Zb — Nic Bronzini (@NicBronzini) June 9, 2024

He was ranked as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in California by Perfect Game, as well as being ranked as the No. 19 left-handed pitcher nationally.

In the last few days, LSU pitchers Cam Johnson, who was the No. 42 high school prospect entering this season, Micah Bucknam and Aiden Moffett also entered the transfer portal.