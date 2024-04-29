Transfer portal update: LSU football still in the hunt for defensive tackle depth

LSU football has still yet to bring in a defensive tackle during this transfer window despite head coach Brian Kelly making the position a priority.

The Tigers have had their eyes on a couple highly sought-after defensive linemen, but neither player has announced their commitment yet.

Former TCU player Damonic Williams is one of the top linemen in the portal and is the No. 5 defensive lineman, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is reportedly visiting LSU this week, hit last visit before making his decision. Williams has already paid visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

LSU is also in the mix for former Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. Barrow recorded 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 79 quarterback pressures in his three seasons with the Spartans.

Barrow paid a visit to LSU last week to meet with LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis and is one of the top prospects on the Tigers’ recruiting board. He’s also being recruited by Miami and Missouri with Miami seeming like LSU’s biggest coemption for his signing.

Barrow’s teammate at Michigan State Derrick Harmon has also entered his name in the transfer portal. LSU has not made contact with him, and he has three visits scheduled with Colorado, Miami and USC. Harmon will be the top remaining defensive tackle transfer if the Tigers miss out on both Williams and Barrow.

LSU will be hoping to hear back from both prospects by the end of this week or early next week as it tries to bring in depth for a position of need.