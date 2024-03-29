No. 8 LSU baseball faces must-win game two against No. 1 Arkansas. Here’s who’ll pitch.

No. 8 LSU baseball dropped game one against No. 1 Arkansas 7-4, but didn’t start its pitching ace in the loss.

Luke Holman, LSU’s top pitcher this season, will get the start in game two tomorrow night after Javen Coleman was given his first SEC start of the season in game one. Coleman went 2.1 innings and gave up one run. He matched up with Arkansas ace Hagen Smith who gave up two runs and five hits in 6.0 innings pitched.

Holman has a 0.78 ERA on the season in 29.0 innings pitched. He’s walked 10 batters while striking out 62. His last start came in LSU’s 6-1 win over Florida. He went 6.0 innings in that game and gave up one hit and one run while recording 13 strikeouts.

Holman will match up with left-hander Mason Molina. Molina has a 2.57 ERA this season and has walked 15 batters while striking out 47 in 28.0 innings pitched. His last start came in Arkansas’ 8-6 game three loss to Auburn. He went 5.0 innings and gave up three hits and one run.

LSU (20-7, 2-5 SEC) faces a must win in game two. A loss for the Tigers would see them drop to 2-6 in SEC play. A win for Arkansas (21-3, 6-1 SEC) would see it claim its third-straight SEC series to start conference play.

Game two will be televised on SEC Network and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. from Baum-Walker Stadium.