No. 6 LSU Falls in Game Two Versus No. 15 Arkansas, 4-1

First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez logged a career-high four hits, but No. 6/7 LSU suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 13/15 Arkansas on Saturday evening at Tiger Park.

LSU is now 35-13 and 11-12 in the SEC this season, while Arkansas improved to 34-12 and 13-7 in league play.

Gutierrez had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate and scored the club’s only run. Outfielder Ali Newland, third baseman Madyson Manning, and Lynch also had hits in the contest. LSU and UA tied for seven hits in the contest.

With LSU trailing 4-1 after three innings, the Tigers placed runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth, and seventh frames but could not get the timely hit to cross any runners. LSU left six on base in the final four innings and 10 overall.

“We had runners on base the entire day,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We felt competitive. I thought we had some good innings in the beginning and then the seventh. I thought there were a few innings in the middle where we lost that competitive fight. It wasn’t a consistent game, but we did have runners on base all game long.”

Pitcher Hannah Camenzind (9-1) received the win after allowing four hits with no runs and two batters walked in 4.1 innings. After retiring the final batter, relief pitcher Morgan Leinstock took over and earned her second save of the season.

Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (6-2) is charged with the loss after throwing a strikeout while allowing four runs on three hits with five walks in 2.1 innings. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin spun the final 4.2 innings and gave up no runs or walks. She struck out three batters and allowed four hits.

Each club scored a run in the second stanza. Arkansas hit a run-scoring double in the top of the inning, while LSU responded in the bottom half with two singles from Gutierrez and Newland, a passed ball, and a wild pitch to knot the game 1-1.

The Razorbacks took control with a three-run third inning featuring a pair of RBI walks and an RBI single to build the 4-1 advantage.

Up Next

LSU looks to avoid the sweep in the series with the first pitch scheduled at 1 p.m. CT Sunday on SEC Network +.