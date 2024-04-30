LSU gymnastics champion Haleigh Bryant returning for fifth season

The reigning all-around national champion is coming back for one more season with LSU.

Haleigh Bryant announced today that she will return to LSU for a fifth season in 2025 after leading the Tigers to their first ever national title last season.

Bryant made the announcement on the LSU gymnastics social media accounts.

“The answer to the question you have all been waiting for,” Bryant said in the video, “I am back for year five.”

Bryant was named SEC Gymnast of the Year last season in addition to becoming the fourth gymnast to win the NCAA team title, all-around title and the AAI Award. Bryant won 33 tittles last season and is currently 21 titles away from setting the LSU record for most titles won by a gymnast.

LSU is still waiting to hear if multiple other fourth and fifth-year seniors will return. Kiya Johnson, Olivia Dunne, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock and Alyona Schennikova can all return for another season.