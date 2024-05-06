LSU Enters 2024 SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 8 Seed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will be the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament. The 2024 SEC Tournament takes place May 7-11 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers will face No. 9 seed Alabama in the second round of the tournament at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network except for the semifinal and final round, which will air on ESPN2. Fans can view the entire 2024 SEC Tournament bracket here.

LSU boasts a 45-26 record in the SEC Tournament and has the second-most wins in the history of the league’s tournament (Alabama – 46). The Bayou Bengals have made the tournament finals 11 times, which is the most of any SEC team. LSU’s last final appearance was in 2017 and the Tigers have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007), which is tied with Florida for the second-most in league history (Alabama – 6).

The Tigers finished the 2024 regular season 38-14, including a 12-12 mark in SEC games.