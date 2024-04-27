LSU DT Jordan Jefferson to Jacksonville

Jacksonville selected LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson with the 116th pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, making him the third former Tiger the team has picked this weekend.

He joins first-round selection Brian Thomas Jr. and second-round selection Maason Smith in Duval. The move will also pair him and Smith up once again with former LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, who was hired as the Jags’ linebackers coach this offseason.

Jefferson spent just one season at LSU as a graduate transfer from West Virginia. He began the season as a rotational player but became a starter when Mekhi Wingo went down with injury.