LSU Baseball Primer: Nicholls at LSU

Nicholls Colonels (27-14) at LSU Tigers (25-16) DATE/TIME

Tuesday, April 23 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RADIO · LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates· Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live ; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com TV/ONLINE

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NICHOLLS LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 59-25, as the teams first met in 1968 … the Colonels won the schools’ most recent meeting on April 25 of last season by a score of 6-5 in Alex Box Stadium … the teams also met on April 4 of last season in Alex Box Stadium, and LSU posted a 12-2, seven-inning victory over Nicholls. QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON “We’re playing the best team (Nicholls) that we will see on a Tuesday this season. We have great respect for them; it feels like it’s almost the same team that was an NCAA Tournament team last season. This will be a really strong challenge for our team. We’re not where we want to be in the SEC, but we’ve done a nice job outside of the conference with a 20-3 record. We’re playing a really good baseball team on Tuesday, and this game has a lot of value for our team. Everything is important for us – we want to win every game we play here, but it’s goes much deeper than that in developing consistency within our program.” ABOUT THE TIGERS

LSU won three of four games last week, including a victory over New Orleans and a SEC series win at Missouri … the Missouri series marked the Tigers’ fourth road series in the first six weeks of SEC play … LSU was the only school in the league to play four of its first six conference series on the road … the Tigers open a nine-game homestand beginning Tuesday night versus Nicholls … LSU will play 12 of its final 15 regular-season games in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday after he fired a seven-inning complete game on Friday to lead LSU to a series-opening win over Missouri … Jump limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts … he threw 98 pitches in the outing, 65 for strikes … he retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, including 10 by strikeout … his 14 strikeouts marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts versus Florida last June in the College World Series … Jump’s seven-inning complete game was the first by an LSU pitcher since Paul Skenes posted a seven-inning complete-game win over Mississippi State on May 13, 2023.

Freshman outfielder Ashton Larson was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory at Missouri, batting .500 (5-for-10) with two doubles, one homer, two RBI, four runs, three walks, one HBP and a .643 on-base percentage … his RBI double in the first inning of Game 1 provided the spark that ignited the LSU offense in a 12-1 victory … his solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 3 expanded LSU’s 3-2 lead to 4-2 in the eventual 6-2 win … for the entire week, Larson batted .429 (6-for-14), helping to lead LSU to three wins in four games … Larson is hitting a team-high .395 (15-for-38) in SEC games this season with five doubles, three homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored.

Left-hander Griffin Herring worked five scoreless innings in relief Sunday as LSU posted a 6-2 win over Missouri in Taylor Stadium … Herring, who improved to 3-0 on the season, entered the game to start the bottom of the fifth inning with the scored tied 2-2, and he blanked Missouri the rest of the way, allowing just one hit with one walk and eight strikeouts … the eight Ks tied his career high, which he initially set earlier this season (March 29) at Arkansas … Herring is now 2-0 in his six SEC game appearances with two saves and a 0.87 ERA … in 20.2 SEC game innings, he has recorded five walks and 32 strikeouts while allowing just two runs on 15 hits with a .203 opponent batting average.

Junior shortstop Michael Braswell III hit .400 (4-for-10) in the Missouri series with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored … Braswell III is now hitting .345 (19-for-55) in SEC games with eight doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

Sophomore first baseman Jared Jones collected two doubles, two homers and three RBI at Missouri … sophomore centerfielder Paxton Kling belted three doubles at Missouri and drove in three runs … graduated designated hitter Hayden Travinski posted two homers and six RBI at Mizzou, including a three-run dinger in Friday night’s LSU win.

ABOUT THE COLONELS