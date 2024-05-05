LSU baseball going for first series sweep of season in game three against No. 1 Texas A&M

LSU baseball has a chance to go for its first sweep of the season in game three against No. 1 Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers claimed the first two games to win their third-straight SEC series and inch closer to the postseason conversation. Texas A&M will be looking to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for game three. LSU head coach Jay Johnson said that Nate Ackenhausen’s status is still up in the air after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend against Auburn. He will be a game-time decision.

LSU will have Thatcher Hurd, Javen Coleman and Kade Anderson available to start if needed. Hurd hasn’t started an SEC series since the Florida series and Coleman’s last SEC start came against Vanderbilt. Anderson got his first SEC start last weekend and had a rough outing. He gave up five runs before being puller in the first inning.

Texas A&M has used Tanner Jones as a starter in its last two SEC series. Jones has a 6.75 ERA on the season and gave up nine runs in the first inning against Georgia in game two last week.

Game three will start at 1 p.m. from Alex Box and will be streamed on SEC Network +.