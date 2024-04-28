LSU baseball goes for first SEC sweep of the season in game three against Auburn

LSU baseball will head into a game three with Auburn aiming for its first SEC sweep of the season.

LSU won game one 5-0 on Friday and squeaked out a 3-2 win in game two to claim the series on Saturday.

Auburn will start lefty Carson Meyers on Sunday. Meyers has a 3.72 ERA this season through 38.2 IP. His last start came against Mississippi State when he went six innings and gave up four hits, one run, one walk and recorded five strikeouts.

LSU hasn’t announced a game three starter, but it will have to change things up after pitching last weeks game three starter Nate Ackenhausen on Saturday. Ackenhausen threw 26 pitches before he left the game due to injury, but Jay Johnson clarified after the game that the injury wasn’t significant.

Thatcher Hurd only threw three pitches on Saturday and was one of LSU’s weekend starters at the beginning of the season. Javen Coleman, Kade Anderson and Griffin Herring should all be available for game three. Herring has just one start this season, but he went five innings in relief last week and Johnson has called him LSU’s best pitcher this season.

Game three will start on Sunday at 1 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium and can be streamed on SEC Network+.