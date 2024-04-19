Kim Mulkey targets multiple transfers as LSU women’s basketball tries to reload

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team have lost several key players this offseason with Hailey Van Lith transferring and Angel Reese being drafted.

Now, Mulkey is looking to reload her roster to get back to the national championship game. That starts in the transfer portal.

The Tigers are in the mix for former North Carolina All-American Deja Kelly. Kelly is a three-time All-ACC point guard and one of the top players available in the transfer portal. She was a five-star prospect out of high school and averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in her last season for the Tar Heels.

Kelly spent four seasons at North Carolina and has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver. She led the Tar Heels in scoring in each of the past three seasons and is sixth on the school’s all-time scoring list.

LSU was also interested in All-American Lucy Olsen, but the Tigers lost out to Iowa. Olsen is a junior guard from Pennsylvania and one of the top scorers in the country averaging 23.3 points per game last season. She’ll now be taking her talents to Iowa to try and replace the scoring of Cailin Clark.

Clemson guard Ruby Whitehorn will pay a visit to Baton Rouge next week and the Tigers will hope to sway her to join after missing out on Olsen. Whitehorn is a former five-star prospect that averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds last season.

LSU has lost two guards in the portal with Van Lith and Angelica Velez both leaving the program. Mulkey has added forward Jersey Wolfenbarger from Arkansas, but still remains in the market for guard depth.