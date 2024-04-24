Kim Mulkey, LSU Adds Three Guards From The Transfer Portal

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey has announced the addition of Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle (pronounced Miracle) Sheppard, three guards who will bolster the Tigers’ perimeter depth.

They will join transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard, Louisiana’s high school player of the year, as the five new additions on LSU’s roster heading into the 2024-25 season.

“We could not be more excited to add Shayeann, Kailyn and Mjracle to the LSU family,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster to continue to compete at an elite level.”

Mjracle Sheppard: Guard, 5-10, Kent, Washington

Sheppard will join the Tigers after spending her freshman season in Starkville at Mississippi State.

During her freshman season at MSU, Sheppard averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists per game with 48 total steals. She scored in double figures in three games with a career high of 14 against Jacksonville State. She also had 3+ steals in six games, including a career high of 7 against Kennesaw State.

A native of Kent, Washington, Sheppard went to Montverde Academy in Florida for high school where she became a four-star recruit. She was a critical piece in helping lead Montverde to the 2021-22 National Championship. During the championship run, Sheppard led the team with 4.2 assists per game and added 7.2 points game. She also led the team with 2.6 steals per game en route to the championship.

Kailyn Gilbert: Guard, 5-8, Tampa Bay, Florida

Gilbert will come to LSU after spending the previous two seasons at Arizona. After averaging 4.9 points as a freshman, Gilbert saw a big jump to 15.1 points per game during her sophomore season. She had a total of 88 assists during her two seasons in Tucson.

She scored over 20 points in six games during her sophomore season and earned one Pac 12 Player of the Week honor. Just as Gilbert saw her scoring output take a jump from her freshman season to sophomore season, her assists went from 1.1 per game as a freshman to 2.3 during this past season.

Gilbert finished her high school career at IMG Academy. Throughout her high school career she was a three-time First Team All-State selection and two-time Hillsborough County Player of the Year. She was ranked at the No. 31 player in her class by ESPN HoopGurlz in the class of 2022.

Shayeann Day-Wilson: Guard, 5-6, Toronto, Ontario

Day-Wilson, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, comes to LSU after spending a season at Miami and before that, two seasons at Duke. In three seasons, Day-Wilson has averaged 10.8 points per game with 300 assists and 79 steals. She has started 71 games and played in a total of 93 games throughout her college career.

Over the past season, Day-Wilson scored in double figures in 14-18 ACC games, including a stretch of 12 in a row. She set her career-high with 27 points, going 5-11 from three-point range, during a double overtime game against Georgia Tech. She tallied 5+ assists in six games, including a career-high 9 assists in a game against Jacksonville.

During her sophomore season at Duke, Day-Wilson scored in double figures in 12 games and led the Blue Devils with 2.5 assists per game. During her freshman season, the ACC coaches voted Day-Wilson as the ACC Freshman of the Year. She led all ACC freshmen with 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. She earned three ACC Freshman of the Week honors and one USBWA National Freshman of the Week accolade.

The Toronto, Ontario native Day Wilson was the top-rated Canadian guard in the class of 2021, ranked No. 41 overall in the class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. In high school she led Crestwood Prep to back-to-back OSBA High School State Championships and was a Bio Steel All-Canadian player, equivalent to a McDonalds All-America selection. She played on numerous Canadian national teams too, including on the U23 Canada team that won the gold medal at the inaugural GLOBLJAM International Basketball Showcase in 2022 and with the U19 Canada team the 2021 FIBA World Cup in Hungary.