Kim Mulkey and LSU lose another guard to transfer portal on Friday

LSU women’s basketball freshman guard Janae Kent has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report in theadvocate.com on Friday morning.

Kent is now the second freshman from the Tigers’ top-ranked 2023 class to enter the transfer portal. The first, point guard Angelica Velez went into the portal on Monday.

A 6-foot-1 wing from Illinois, Kent played eight minutes per game for LSU in a reserve role. She started for LSU just once — when the Tigers faced injuries to several players heading into the Southeastern Conference title game against South Carolina.

Kent was ESPN's 73rd-ranked prospect in the 2023 signing class. LSU now has two players left on the roster from that batch of recruits: Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has already signed one transfer, a 6-foot-5 forward from Arkansas named Jersey Wolfenbarger.

LSU this off-season has now lost four scholarship players: Kent, Velez, Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

Reese entered the WNBA draft, and Van Lith entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a place to play a fifth season of college basketball, looking to improve her 2025 draft stock.