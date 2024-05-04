Here’s who LSU will start on the mound as it goes for the series win over No. 1 Texas A&M

LSU baseball pulled off its biggest win of the season last night with a 6-4 win over Texas A&M to open the series.

Now the Tigers will be looking to claim their third straight SEC series and their first against a ranked opponent. The Aggies haven’t lost an SEC series since the opening weekend of conference play when they fell to Florida, and they’ll need to take the next two games to keep the streak alive.

A series win for LSU over the No. 1 team in the country would help improve its RPI and inch the Tigers one step closer to having a shot at postseason play. They’ll need at least 13 conference wins to have a shot at making a regional, but the odds of them making it skyrocket if they can manage 14 wins.

They’ll start righthander Luke Holman in game two as they go for the series win. Holman has been one of LSU’s best pitchers this season and has the lowest ERA of any starter on the team with a 2.63. In his last start, he went 6.2 innings and gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run.

LSU will be without its top reliever Griffin Herring after he pitched the final few innings in the game one win. Nate Ackenhausen is still a question mark after he suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.

Texas A&M will throw lefty Justin Lamkin to start. Lamkin has a 4.47 ERA on the season. He went 5.2 innings and gave up just one hit and two walks against Georgia in his most recent start.

LSU handed the Aggies’ ace Ryan Prager his first loss of the season during game one and will be looking to give Lamkin just his second loss of the season in game two. Lamkin has a 2-1 record this year in 11 starts.

Game two will start at 6:30 p.m. today and will be televised on ESPN2.