Giving back: LSU third baseman Tommy White trying to make a difference off field

LSU junior third baseman Tommy “Tanks” White continues to aim for the fences through his philanthropic endeavors.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

White, who helped the Tigers to the 2023 national championship with his power bat and hearty personality, donated a $20,000 check through his NIL earnings to Empower 225 in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. White, who also made a $10,000 contribution to the same charity last year, is trying to arm the organization with funding to help at-risk youths avoid homelessness and escape the cycle of violence and poverty.

“Having this platform and college players able to make money now, I don’t think each person from college needs everything that they earn,” White told WGMB-TV in an interview. “To be able to give back is just a special opportunity.”

White has plans to donate additional funding to other organizations such as Dreams Come True of Louisiana and Our Lady the Lake Children’s Hospital.

His donations are earmarked to provide Empower 225 with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.

White, a North Carolina State transfer, had quite an impact in his first season at LSU for coach Jay Johnson.

The native of St. Petersburg, Florida batted .374 with 24 doubles, 24 homers and a nation’s best 105 RBIs. He was named first team All-Southeastern Conference at third base, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award (won by LSU teammate Dylan Crews) and Dick Howser Trophy.

White was named first team All-America by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was also voted to the CWS All-Tournament team and was the state’s Newcomer of the Year.