Zoe Peacock Places 7th In High Jump On Day Two Of SEC Indoor Championships

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of action at the SEC Indoor Championships on Thursday, hosted by Texas A&M at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field Facility. After two days of competition, the LSU men sit in ninth with eight points, while the women sit in 13th with four points.

The lone scorer for the Tigers on Friday was Zoe Peacock. The freshman took a three-way tie for seventh in high jump to score one point for the women. Peacock was unable to clear the height of 1.81 meters (5-11.25) but was able to clear 1.71m (5-7.25) with one attempt and 1.76m (5-9.25) with two attempts.

The best performance of day two came from none other than Ella Onojuvwevwo. The Nigerian star had a late start to the season, making today’s 400-meter prelims her first shot at the race this year. Onojuvwevwo got out blazing fast and closed the final meters with a time of 51.79 seconds to lead the SEC heats. The time of 51.79 gives her an NCAA-qualifying time and a shot at going back to Fayetteville after the final on Saturday.

Two Tigers advanced to the SEC 60-meter finals in freshman Athaleyha Hinckson and junior Jaiden Reid. Hinckson took the heat win to earn an auto-qualifying spot with the time of 7.23 seconds, just a millisecond off of her personal best. Reid qualified by time with a clocking of 6.62 seconds in the prelims.

Friday closed with the men’s 60-meter hurdle prelims and the duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia going head-to-head in heat one. Stern clocked the fastest time of the two with 6.64 seconds, while Sophia clocked 6.66 seconds to earn the final time-qualifying spot.

Other Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Aniyah Bigam ran a 60m PR of 7.27 seconds.

Skyler Franklin ran a 400m PR of 53.03 seconds.