YOU’RE OUT! Ex-LSU Softball Employee Jailed For Stealing Cash, Snacks From Tiger Park

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Seeing baseball and softball players reach or jump over the outfield wall to rob a hitter of a home run is one of the most exciting plays in the game. Some outfielders’ momentum have actually carried them over the wall and outside the stadium, but if they catch the ball while still inside, it is an out.

Early Saturday morning at LSU’s Tiger Park, LSU Police officers saw a play and a robbery of a different kind. They watched a man “hop over a wall” to get inside the stadium empty handed, at the time. They soon arrested him on two counts of simple burglary for taking snacks, drinks and $1,000 in cash.

And he was out of there.

Brett Parichan, a former athletics operations manager for the softball program, was still in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison late Monday afternoon waiting to be bailed out after a bond hearing earlier in the day, a jail spokesman told Tiger Rag. The amount of bond for his release had not yet been decided.

LSU Police at first arrested Parichan after he admitted to stealing only snacks and drinks from the stadium, the police report said. LSU softball coach Beth Torina, however, informed LSU Police later Saturday that cash was missing from her office in the stadium. Torina also told officers that she watched security camera footage and noticed Parichan in her office.

Police then reviewed the same security camera footage and their own body camera footage and noticed Parichan putting something in his Suzuki Equator truck in the Tiger Park parking lot before turning to talk to officers, who had seen him jump into the stadium.

And, sure enough, LSU Police found $1,000 cash still in an envelope with an LSU label on it in Parichan’s Equator, which were no longer produced after 2012.

LSU Police just happened to be near Tiger Park on Skip Bertman Drive after midnight on Friday working another detail when they saw Parichan “hop over a wall” – the other way – to get inside the stadium at roughly 1:20 a.m., the police report said.