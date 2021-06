Your U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials LSU Ti-gah Tracker

LSU CURRENT AND FORMER ATHLETES IN U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 18-21, 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

MEN

FRIDAY

400

(First round, two former Tigers and two current Tigers advanced to Saturday semifinals at 9:35 p.m., 16 runners in each semi with top three in each semi and next two fastest advancing to Sunday’s finals at 9:15 p.m.)

Michael Cherry (F) 3rd 44.86, Noah Williams (C) 5th 45.21, Vernon Norwood (F) 11th 45.46, Tyler Terry (C) 12th 45.56

Hammer throw

(First round, one former Tiger advanced to Sunday’s finals at 6:25 p.m.)

Johnnie Jackson (F) 12th 228 feet 6 inches advances to Sunday’s finals at 6:25 p.m,

SATURDAY

Javelin

(First round at 4:15 p.m., 24 entries with top 12 advancing to finals set for Monday at 6:15 p.m.)

Tzuriel Pedigo (C)

Triple jump

(First round is 7:15 p.m., 24 entries with top 12 advancing to finals set for Monday at 6:40 p.m.)

Sean Dixon-Bodie (C)

June 24 (THURSDAY)

400 hurdles

(First round 9:32 p.m. semi-finals June 25 5:18 p.m., finals June 26 8:35 p.m.)

Sean Burrell (C), Quincy Downing (F)

June 25 (FRIDAY)

Long jump

(First round 3:30 p.m, finals June 27 6 p.m.)

JuVaughn Harrison (C), Rayvon Gray (C)

200

(First round 4:04 p.m., semifinals June 26 9:33 p.m. finals June 27 7:22 p.m.)

Terrance Laird, Jaron Flournoy

110 hurdles

(First round, 4:33 p.m., semifinals June 26 8:03 p.m., finals 9:51 p.m.)

Eric Edwards, Arthur Price, Ryan Fontenot

High jump

(First round 5 p.m., finals 3:30 p.m. June 27)

JuVaughn Harrison (C)

WOMEN

FRIDAY

100

(Three former Tigers advanced to Saturday’s 8:03 p.m. semis, top three in each semi and next two fastest advancing to finals at 9:15 p.m.)

Sha’Carri Richardson (F) 1st 10.84, Aleia Hobbs (F) 6th 11.04, Mikiah Brisco (F) 11th 11.15, Kortnei Johnson (F) 22nd did not advance 11.28.

High jump

(One current Tiger was among 12 qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s finals at 7:50 p.m.)

Abby O’Donoghue (C) seven-way tie for 1st, 6-1½

Triple jump

(One former Tiger was among 12 qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s finals at 7:55 p.m.)

Lynnika Pitts (F) 3rd 44-9¾

SATURDAY

100 hurdles (First round 7:04 p.m., semifinals Sunday at 8:03 p.m. and finals at 9:43 p.m.)

Tonea Marshall (C), Alia Armstrong (C)

JUNE 24 (THURSDAY)

200

(First round 8:31 p.m., semifinals June 25 6:25 p.m. finals June 26 9:24 p.m.)

Sha’Carri Richardson (F), Thelma Davies (C)

Long jump

(First round 7:45 p.m, finals June 26 8:30 p.m.)

Aliyah Whisby (C)

Hammer throw

(First round 3:25 p.m, finals June 26 6:05 p.m.)

Emma Robbins (C)

JUNE 25 (FRIDAY)

400 hurdles

(First round 5:35 p.m. semi-finals June 26 8:19 p.m., finals June 27 6:20 p.m.)

Cassandra Tate (F), Brittley Humphrey (C), Milan Young (C)