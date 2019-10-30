Your U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials LSU Ti-gah Tracker, Day 3, Cherry finishes second in men’s 400 and qualifies for Olympic team

Former LSU star Michael Cherry earned a spot on the 2021 U.S. Olympics team Sunday night when he placed second in the 400 meters in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Cherry, who transferred to LSU in 2016 and ran for two seasons in winning silver and bronze medals in the NCAA outdoor and indoor championships, ran a 44.35 in earning his Olympic team spot.

Vernon Norwood, another former Tigers who won the NCAA indoor and outdoor 400 titles in 2015, finished fifth in a time of 44.92. There’s a chance he’ll be selected as alternate on the team’s 4X400 relay team.

LSU CURRENT AND FORMER ATHLETES IN U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 18-21, 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

MEN

SUNDAY

400

Finals

Michael Cherry (F) 2nd 44.35, Vernon Norwood (F) 5th 44.92

Cherry makes the Olympic team

Hammer throw

Finals

Johnnie Jackson (F) 10th 226 feet 4 inches, did not make Olympic team

WOMEN

100 hurdles

Semifinals

Tonea Marshall (C) 1st 12.50 Alia Armstrong (C) 8thth 12.65 advanced to finals.

Finals

Tonea Marshall (C) 6th 12.63 Alia Armstrong (C) 8th 12.84 both did not make Olympic team.