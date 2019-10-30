Your complete NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League guide to watch the participating six former LSU players

Six former LSU players are competing in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas starting Sunday through Aug. 17.

Second-year NBA guard Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks), former NBA players Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers) and Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) and incoming rookies Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) are ready to show their stuff.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Smart played in two games for the Heat in the two-day California Classic and Martin played twice (with another game scheduled Friday) for the Utah Jazz Blue team in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Smart started one of the two games and averaged 5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers and 1 steal in 25 minutes per game. He shot just 16.7 percent from the field (3 of 18), 28.6 percent in 3-pointers (2 of 7) and 100 percent (1 of 1) from the free throw line.

Martin came off the bench in his two games, averaging 5.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3 turnovers in 18 minutes per game. He shot 40 percent from the field (4 of 10), 50 percent in 3-pointers (1 of 2) and 50 percent (2 of 4) from the free throw line.

The two games in Las Vegas in which two Tigers will square off against each are the Hawks (Mays) vs. the Heat (Smart ) Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 as well as Smart’s Heat playing Martin’s Jazz Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Each team in Las Vegas plays four games before the playoffs start Aug. 16.

Here’s the bios for each of the former Tigers’ standouts playing in Las Vegas and the schedules when they play and how you can watch them on TV. All times are CT.

Players with NBA experience

G Skylar Mays (Hawks, was 50th pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Hawks, played 4 seasons at LSU 2016-20)

NBA career: One year (2020-21), played in 33 regular season games, averaged 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, shot 44.9 percent from the field (44 of 98), 14 of 40 (35 percent) in 3-pointers and 88.2 percent (22 of 25) from the free throw line. Also played in seven playoff games, averaged 1.1 points and shot 80 percent (4 of 5) from the field. Recently was extended a qualifying offer making him a restricted two-way free agent, meaning he’ll bounce back and forth next season playing for the Hawks and their G-League affiliate.

Sunday: 3 p.m. vs. Celtics (NBA TV)

Aug. 10: 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

Aug. 12: 8 p.m. vs. 76ers (ESPN2)

Aug. 14: 3 p.m. vs. Heat (ESPN2)

F Jarell Martin (Jazz, played 2 seasons at LSU 2013-15, was 25th pick in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Grizzlies)

NBA career: Four years (2015-18) including three for Grizzlies and one for Magic, played in 184 regular season games (40 starts), averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game, shot 43.4 percent from the field (376 of 867), 63 of 182 (34.6 percent) in 3-pointers and 76.6 percent (183 of 239) from the free throw line. Also played in eight playoff games, averaged 3 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Post NBA career: Played in 2020 with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League and averaged 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, played 2020-21 with Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League where he averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Aug. 9: 9 p.m. vs Suns (NBA TV)

Aug. 11 8 p.m. vs. Mavs (NBA TV)

Aug. 13 4 p.m. vs. Heat (ESPN2)

Aug. 15 4 p.m. vs. Clippers (ESPN2)

G Antonio Blakeney (Trail Blazers, played 2 seasons at LSU 2015-17, not drafted and signed as a free agent with the Bulls)

NBA career: Two years (2017-19) with the Bulls, played in 76 regular season games (3 starts), averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15 minutes per game, shot 40.6 percent from the field (219 of 539), 51 of 143 (35.7 percent) in 3-pointers and 69.6 percent (168 of 396) from the free throw line. Also played 32 games in 2017-18 for the Windy City Bulls in the G-League and won G-League Rookie of the Year honors averaging 32 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 38.2 minutes in 32 games.

Post-NBA career: Played in 2019-20 with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association and averaged 34.8 points and 8 rebounds. Played in 2020-21 with the Canton/Cleveland Charge where he averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 assists in 26.1 minutes.

The Orlando Sentinel reported this past May 21st Blakeney was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida and charged with two counts each of home invasion robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault alongside a grand theft charge. His arrest affidavit said he invited two men over to his house to play cards and then invited another group over to rob them. Blakeney’s lawyer said his client is innocent.

Sunday: 5 p.m. vs. Hornets (NBA TV)

Aug. 10: 10 p.m. vs. Clippers (ESPNU)

Aug. 12: 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

Aug. 14: 8 p.m. vs. Suns (NBA TV)

Rookies

G Cam Thomas (Nets, played at LSU 2020-21)

LSU career: Averaged an SEC-leading 23 points a game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season as he earned first-team All-SEC honors and was named a Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America. Drafted No. 27 overall in first round by the Nets.

Aug. 9: 4 p.m. vs. Grizzlies (ESPN2)

Aug. 11: 3 p.m. vs. Bucks (ESPN2)

Aug. 12: 4 p.m. vs Wizards (ESPNU)

Aug. 15: 5 p.m. vs. Spurs (NBA TV)

F Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers, played at LSU 2019-21)

LSU career: Played 59 career games. Averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman in 2019-20 and averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds this past season. Undrafted, signed as a free agent with the Trail Blazers.

Sunday: 5 p.m. vs. Hornets (NBA TV)

Aug. 10: 10 p.m. vs. Clippers (ESPNU)

Aug. 12: 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

Aug. 14: 8 p.m. vs. Suns (NBA TV)

G Javonte Smart (Heat, played at LSU 2018-21)

LSU career: Played in 93 career games and averaged 13 points and 3.4 assists. This past season, he averaged 16 points and 4 assists. Undrafted, signed as a free agent with the Heat.

Sunday: 9 p.m. vs. Nuggets (NBA TV)

Aug. 11: 4 p.m. vs. Grizzlies (NBA TV)

Aug. 13: 4 p.m. vs. Jazz (ESPNU)

Aug. 14 3 p.m. vs Hawks (ESPN2)