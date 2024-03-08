Xavier at LSU Game 1 First Pitch Delayed Until 8 PM Due to Storms in Baton Rouge Area

Hayden Travinski had two RBI in No. 3 LSU baseball's 10-5 win over Texas State. PHOTO BY: LSU Athletics

The start time Game 1 of the LSU-Xavier baseball series Friday night has been moved to 8 p.m. CT.

The start time was moved 90 minutes from the original first pitch time of 6:30 p.m. CT due to storms in the Baton Rouge area.

Game 2 of the series will start at 5 p.m. CT Saturday, and Game 3 of the series will start at 12 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

All three games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.

