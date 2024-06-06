WNBA rescinds one of Angel Reese’s technical fouls the day after her ejection

After being ejected for receiving two technical fouls on Tuesday, former LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese has had her second technical foul rescinded by the WNBA.

Reese was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty after she appeared to speak to the ref and then wave her hand as she walked away. The referee gave her two technicals and she was ejected from the game.

The league has since walked back the second technical foul.