With Jack Marucci transitioning to new role, LSU names Beau Lowery Director of Sports Medicine

Beau Lowery has been named LSU’s Director of Sports Medicine, director of athletics Scott Woodward announced on Tuesday.

Lowery, who earned his master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2005, has spent the past nine years on the sports medicine staff of the New Orleans Saints. Most recently, Lowery served as the Saints’ Director of Sports Medicine from 2017-21 where he had oversight of the franchise’s entire sports medicine program. Prior to that, he was the director of rehabilitation for the Saints from 2015-17 and an assistant on the sports medicine staff from 2012-15.

Lowery replaces Jack Marucci, who recently transitioned to a new role on the LSU staff as he now serves as the director of performance innovation for the Tigers.

“Beau brings a wealth of knowledge and experience back to LSU,” Woodward said. “The addition of Beau to our sports medicine staff, along with Jack’s new role, puts us in a position to have the most effective and innovative sports medicine staff in college athletics.

“Beau is a difference maker for our department and he will work to continue to develop ways to create a competitive advantage for our student-athletes in all sports.”

As LSU’s Director of Sports Medicine, Lowery will be responsible for developing, coordinating, and administering a comprehensive sports medicine program for all LSU teams in addition to serving as the head athletic trainer for football. He will also act as the liaison for LSU Athletics to physicians and the medical community.

“I’m super excited to be back at LSU,” Lowery said. “The vision that Scott (Woodward), Stephanie (Rempe) and Coach Orgeron have for sports medicine at LSU is to make this an elite, first class operation.

“Everything we do from a sports medicine standpoint, and what Jack (Marucci) is doing with performance innovation, is to put our student-athletes in the best position to have success. We are going to do all that we can to support our student-athletes and their pursuit of excellence.”

This will be Lowery’s second stint at LSU as he served as the athletic trainer for baseball, men’s golf and the cheerleading squad from 2005-10.

Lowery, a native of Seminary, Mississippi, earned his undergraduate degree in physical therapy from Ole Miss in 1998. He earned a doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2013. Lowery is a board certified physical therapist.