With headliners Marceaux, Crews leading way, LSU places six players on 2021 All-Louisiana baseball team

LSU had six of its baseball players receive All-Louisiana recognition this week from the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

Junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan were named to the first team, while junior leftfielder Gavin Dugas, sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty and senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard earned second-team honors.

Marceaux was also voted the Louisiana Pitcher of the Year, and Crews received Louisiana Freshman of the Year honors.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A Second-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, he was No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Crews was named earlier this month as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. The product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has also received Second-Team All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He is No. 1 in the SEC this season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in base hits, No. 3 in runs scored, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in on-base percentage (.453) and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, batted .357 (89-for-249) on the year with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He was voted First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He is No. 5 in the SEC in batting average, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

Dugas, native of Houma, led the SEC in RBI with 66, was No. 3 in the league in home runs (19), No. 6 in total bases (141) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.663).

Dugas batted .295 (65-for-220) on the year 13 doubles, three triples and 54 runs scored. He was voted the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene Regional, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with one double, two triples, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in the regional title game win over Oregon on June 7.

Dugas was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 17 after leading LSU to an SEC series victory over Alabama. In the Tigers’ series win over the Tide, Dugas hit .364 (4-for-11) with one double, two homers, five RBI, four runs, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage.

He launched a grand slam at Ole Miss on April 23 in the top of the ninth inning in LSU’s 7-2 win – the blast expanded LSU’s lead at the time from 2-1 to 6-1. The grand slam was the second of the season for Dugas, who also hit one on February 22 in a victory over Louisiana Tech.

Doughty, a product of Denham Springs, batted .308 (70-for-227) this season with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored. He was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles, one RBI and four runs , including 3-for-4 in the regional championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.

Doughty led LSU to a crucial series win at Texas A&M May 20-22, batting .333 (5-for-15) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs scored. In the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Aggies, Doughty doubled, homered and collected five RBI. His two-out, three-run homer in the fifth inning erased a 6-3 deficit and the game remained tied at 6-6 until the top of the 13th, when Doughty’s two-run double highlighted a six-run outburst in the 12-6 LSU victory that clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament.

He was named National and SEC Player of the Week on March 15, as he collected five home runs, six runs scored and 12 RBI in leading LSU to five wins in five games versus Texas Southern, New Orleans and UT San Antonio.

Hilliard, a right-hander from Central, posted a 6-0 mark and a 4.31 ERA on the year in 21 appearances (eight starts). He worked 54.1 innings and recorded 12 walks and 53 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .225 batting average.

Since he moved into weekend starting rotation on May 1 – when he defeated top-ranked Arkansas – Hilliard was 3-0 in seven starts with a 3.41 ERA, seven walks and 29 strikeouts in 34.1 innings, and he limited opponents to a .200 batting average in that seven-game span.

Hilliard started Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional at Tennessee, limiting the Volunteers to one run on three hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. He recorded an exceptional outing at Auburn on May 8, limiting its hitters to one run on four hits in 7.1 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Hilliard retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced, and he allowed just one baserunner through the first 5.2 innings of the game.

His win over top-ranked Arkansas on May 1 marked his first SEC start since 2019. He worked five innings and limited the Razorbacks to one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.