With a week to go before LSU at UCLA, here are Rose Bowl Stadium policies and parking information

In accordance with the Pasadena Department of Public Health, all individuals age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear an appropriate face covering while attending UCLA games at the Rose Bowl, except when eating or drinking.

Highly-trafficked and touched areas will be cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the game. In addition, hand washing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the stadium. Current health department protocols are subject to change based on state and national guidelines.

Enhanced screening procedures, including the use of electronic security equipment at all gates, have been implemented at UCLA football games. The clear bag policy limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the Rose Bowl. The policy is designed to provide more consistent screening and to expedite fan entry.

Parking lots for UCLA vs. LSU open at 1:30 p.m. Pasadena time.

Parking in Lot H, Brookside Park, and the Golf Course are sold by the City of Pasadena for $25 per car in advance and $30 on game day. Please note, advance single-game parking cannot be purchased on the day of the game. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and pre-purchase parking online here for a $5 discount off on-site pricing.

Parking is also available at the Parsons complex parking lot in Pasadena. Access to the lot is off of Fair Oaks Avenue and at 100 W. Walnut Street. Single-game parking in the Parsons Lot can be purchased on-site for $18. A free shuttle runs continuously beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game.