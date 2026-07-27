Will Wade’s Schedule For 1st Season Back As Men’s Basketball Coach Is Out

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICE

LSU announced its men’s basketball schedule for 2026-27 – coach Will Wade’s first season back in Baton Rouge. Wade was previously the Tigers’ coach from 2017-22 before being fired for NCAA recruiting violations. He resurfaced as McNeese State’s coach from 2023-24 and 2024-25 before coaching last season at North Carolina State.

Wade will return to McNeese State on October 8 for an exhibition game in Lake Charles.

The Tigers open the regular season at home against LSU-New Orleans on November 3. They also host in-state matchups against Louisiana Tech (Nov. 9), Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 18) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Dec. 22).

Wade’s squad hits the road for marquee non-conference matchups against Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington (Nov. 14), and at Houston (Dec. 13).

Wade hopes to finalize his roster in August as it only has five players at the moment.

Southeastern Conference play tips off Saturday, January 2 as the Tigers welcome South Carolina to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has three more Saturday conference home games against Tennessee (January 9), Auburn (January 23) and Texas A&M (February 27).

LSU also hosts Ole Miss Friday, February 5, in the team’s first Friday night regular season SEC matchup since playing Georgia on February, 8, 1991.

The Tigers play Arkansas and Texas A&M both home and away as the school’s regular double opponents. This year LSU will also face off against Auburn twice.

Games listed with two dates will be played on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights to be decided by the league and its television partners. The complete schedule with game times and networks are expected to be announced in September.

2026-27 LSU Men’s Basketball Schedule (Home games in all caps.)

* SEC Games; Tuesday-Wednesday dates, times/TV announced in September)

OCTOBER

Thurs. 8 At McNeese State (Exhibition)

Wed. 14 UCF (Exhibition)

Sat. 24 At Florida State (Exhibition)

NOVEMBER

Tues. 3 LSU NEW ORLEANS

Fri. 6 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Mon. 9 LOUISIANA TECH

Sat. 14 vs. Gonzaga (At Spokane, Washington)

Wed. 18 ULM

Sat. 21 QUEENS

Wed. 25 At Acrisure Series (at Palm Springs, California)

Thurs. 26 At Acrisure Series (at Palm Springs, California)

DECEMBER

Tues. 1 WAKE FOREST (SEC/ACC CHALLENGE)

Sat. 5 HOFSTRA

Sun. 13 vs. Houston (at Toyota Center, Houston)

Fri. 18 HIGH POINT

Tues. 22 UL-LAFAYETTE

Mon. 28 WASHINGTON STATE

JANUARY

Sat. 2 *SOUTH CAROLINA

5 or 6 *At Alabama

Sat. 9 *TENNESSEE

12 or 13 *At Kentucky

Sat. 16 *At Texas A&M

19 or 20 *TEXAS

Sat. 23 *AUBURN

26 or 27 *At Arkansas

Sat. 30 *At Georgia

FEBRUARY

2 or 3 *VANDERBILT

Fri. 5 *OLE MISS

Sat. 13 *At Oklahoma

16 or 17 *FLORIDA

Sat. 20 *At Mississippi State

23 or 24 *At Auburn

Sat. 27 *TEXAS A&M

MARCH

2 or 3 *ARKANSAS

Sat. 6 *At Missouri

10-14/SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)