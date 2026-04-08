Will Wade Will Do “Amazing Things” At LSU, Says Former Player Brandon Murray On Tiger Rag Radio

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Will Wade has shown he is a winner everywhere he’s been in his career. VCU, LSU, McNeese and NC State have all seen the results of his success.

Brandon Murray, who played for Wade at both LSU (2021-22) and McNeese (2024-25), expects even bigger things from his former coach in his second stint in Baton Rouge.

STEAL AND A SLAM FOR BRANDON MURRAY



McNEESE GETTING IT DONE ON BOTH ENDS!!!#GTL x @McNeeseMBB pic.twitter.com/03dC4VDYpD — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) March 11, 2025

“I think he’s going to do amazing things,” Murray said on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday. “I expect nothing less from coach Wade. You know how good of a coach he is, how good of a leader he is, so LSU is going to be even better.”

Even in an NIL-driven era, it’s critical for coaches to connect with their players. Dusty May, Dan Hurley and Tommy Lloyd all share that ability – balancing strategy, recruiting and motivation.

You can add Will Wade to that list. His teams play an aggressive style of basketball and are well-versed in X’s and O’s, but what sets him apart is his ability to connect with players.

Murray said Wade handles his responsibilities on the court, but it’s his ability to motivate that makes him stand out.

“He’s just the type of person where I think just because of the connection that you have with him, you just want to run through a wall for coach Wade,” Murray said. “It’s not a lot of people that can balance both. He definitely has a lot of one-line hitters and everything, he’s a funny person, but beyond the basketball court, he’s a role model. He’s a father figure. He’s just a person that you would do anything for.”

In today’s college athletics landscape, players often come and go after a season or two, making it difficult to build strong relationships. That hasn’t been an issue for Wade. Even after players leave his program, he continues to prioritize those connections.

“I can call him whenever I need something, call him just to talk,” Murray said. “He’s taught me different things with being underneath him for multiple years. There’s nobody else in the country like coach Wade. We still talk. He’s sends me something almost every Sunday, which he does to a lot of his players and everything, so I mean, it just goes far beyond basketball.”

Murray is the only player to have played for Wade at both LSU and McNeese. He said Wade’s coaching philosophy hasn’t changed much, but his ability to connect with players has grown even stronger.

“I would say just the approach of knowing his players,” Murray said. “He is able to connect with everyone else a little bit differently. Every player has a different mindset and every player is a different person, so he is able to connect with them in the ways he knows how.”

Murray is confident in Wade and excited to see him back in Louisiana.

“It’s great to see him back in his element, be back home,” Murray said. “It’s just great for him to be back home and be with the great fans and just be where he’s used to being. It’s great for the school. It’s great for athletics. Will Wade is the guy.”