Will Wade Up To 9 Possible Players, Pending Eligibility, But Harsh Criticism Follows Him

May 19, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball 0
Basketball player in a blue jersey (number 20) jumping to dunk the ball through the hoop during a game.
Saliou Niang, a professional basketball forward for Virtus Bologna in Bologna, Italy, has committed to the LSU basketball team along with two others. (International Federation of Basketball photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is now up to nine roster players, according to various reports, if they all can get eligible from professional leagues overseas as well as NBA teams.

Forward Saliou Niang (6-foot-6, 190 pounds) of Virtus Bologna in Italy committed on Wednesday. A former 58th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Niang, 22, played in three games for an NBA summer league team. He averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds this past season for Virtus Bologna and chose LSU over North Carolina.

Wade has reportedly also received a commitment from 22-year-old center Brice Dessert (7-0, 247 pounds), a pro player for Andalou Efes in Turkey. He averaged 8.7 points this past season.

And Wade has received a commitment from Yam Madar (6-3, 181), a 26-year-old pro point guard for Hapoel in in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to another report. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.9 assists last season.

Will Wade Signs Former NBA Player RJ Luis, But There May Be Legal Baggage

Also on Tuesday, Wade signed former All-American and Big East Player of the Year from the 2024-25 season in shooting guard/small forward RJ Luis (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) of St. John’s, according to CBS Sports. Luis averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a starter in 32 of 35 games for St. John’s two seasons ago for coach Rick Pitino.

Luis went to Mt. Zion Prep Academy in Lanham, Maryland, and played for Massachusetts in the 2022-23 season before transferring to Pitino and St. John’s. He went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but signed a contract with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Boston Celtics. They sent him to their G League Maine Celtics team. Luis never played in a professional game, but there could be legal issues facing him and LSU before he can play at LSU because of his NBA contracts.

Wade will be trying to get him eligible for the 2026-27 season along with his other pro players on his roster. His recruiting style was rippling through the college basketball world on Tuesday via Twitter.

And it was getting stronger as Pat Forde joined the fray.

Previous commitments and/or signees were Austin Nunez, a transfer guard from Texas-San Antonio, transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr. from Kansas State, transfer point guard Divine Ugochukwu of Michigan State, Kentucky transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate and center Marcio Santos, a European professional player in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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