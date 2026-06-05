Will Wade To Host Wake Forest In SEC/ACC Challenge At Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU will play Wake Forest on Dec. 1 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Challenge in one of 16 matchups involving the two conferences in the 2026-27 non-conference season.

LSU coach Will Wade was 2-0 against Wake Forest last season when he was North Carolina State’s coach for one season after leaving McNeese State. The Wolfpack won 70-57 at home in Raleigh, North Carolina, and won at Winston-Salem, 96-78, on its way to a 20-14 season (10-8 ACC) and NCAA Tournament play-in. Wake Forest finished 18-17 and 7-11 in the ACC. LSU won its SEC/ACC Challenge game last season, 78-69, at Boston College on Dec. 3 before finishing 15-17 (3-15 SEC) under coach Matt McMahon.

LSU leads the series with Wake Forest, 4-2, and has won three straight. When Wade was LSU’s coach the first time for 2017-22, his Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons, 75-61, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, in the 2021-22 season. One year later, McMahon’s first LSU team rallied from a 20-point deficit for a 72-70 win in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta as Justice Hill hit the winning layup with two seconds left.

The Tigers also beat Wake Forest, 86-80, in overtime of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2023.

LSU is 2-1 in the SEC/ACC Challenge with wins in 2024 and 2025. Wake Forest is 1-2 in its three SEC/ACC Challenge contests.

Tip time and television network will be announced at a later date.